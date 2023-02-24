HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,947 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.47 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $957,062.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $957,062.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,797 shares of company stock valued at $500,827 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

