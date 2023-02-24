HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.1 %

LH opened at $245.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day moving average is $234.82. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.