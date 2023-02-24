HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

