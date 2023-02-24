Head to Head Contrast: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) versus Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $170,000.00 164.56 -$10.00 million ($0.56) -3.05 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million ($0.44) -1.50

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Bluejay Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -3,527.67% -85.99% -74.15% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -47.07% -43.59%

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.