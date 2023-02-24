Head-To-Head Review: DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) & Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paradigm Oil and Gas and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.27%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A DRDGOLD $5.12 billion 0.12 $73.95 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc. engages and explores oil and natural gas properties. The firm goal is to identify oil producing wells and use modern technology to make them profitable based on modern commodity pricing. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

