Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 8,421 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,244.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 8,421 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,929 shares of company stock worth $367,695 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Heartland Express Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,514,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

