Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.03 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $52.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00078836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00056559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026695 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,350,365,650 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,350,365,647.784344 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0816818 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $38,910,525.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

