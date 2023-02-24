HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.29 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $31.29 million and approximately $1,152.19 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00421852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,682.32 or 0.27944239 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

