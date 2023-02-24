Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Sophie L’helias Acquires 8,500 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $37.39.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on HLF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
