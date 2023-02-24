Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2,243.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

