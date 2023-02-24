Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 47 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $294.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.77. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

