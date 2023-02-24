Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,682,000 after purchasing an additional 945,577 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.