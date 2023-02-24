Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 549,051 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 914.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.74 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

