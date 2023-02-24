HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $57.04 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. HI has a market capitalization of $57.04 million and approximately $566,881.15 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00218266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,167.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02118449 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $465,087.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

