Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 750,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $994,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,261.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $994,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,261.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 225,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,969.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 207,000 shares of company stock worth $1,590,380 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

