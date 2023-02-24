Hive (HIVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $216.92 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Hive has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $216.92 million and approximately $152.98 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 459,936,220 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

