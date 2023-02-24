HNI (NYSE:HNI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HNI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. 70,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,715. HNI has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. HNI’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $253,466. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HNI by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

