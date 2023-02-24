Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot updated its FY24 guidance to ~$15.86 EPS.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $299.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.06. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

