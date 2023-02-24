Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$15.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$157.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.43 billion.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.06. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 35.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

