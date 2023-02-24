Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.45.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $299.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

