Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.47. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 703,683 shares trading hands.

The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

