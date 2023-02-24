Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Shares Up 0.2%

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as €64.56 ($68.68) and last traded at €64.16 ($68.26). 257,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.00 ($68.09).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of €59.13 and a 200-day moving average of €54.24.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

