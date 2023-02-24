Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Increased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $25,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,977,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,427,000 after buying an additional 673,165 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,115,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 29.2% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 41,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

