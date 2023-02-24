Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.43% of Hyatt Hotels worth $123,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in H. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.43.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.