ICON Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.99 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, ICON has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $236.42 million and $21.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 948,810,746 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 948,785,567.8623117 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25097195 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $8,644,070.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

