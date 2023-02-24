ICON (ICX) Price Up 1.5% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. ICON has a market capitalization of $231.18 million and $15.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 948,804,521 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 948,785,567.8623117 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25097195 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $8,644,070.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.