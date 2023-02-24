IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45), Yahoo Finance reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 819.01% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance
IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.