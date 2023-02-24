IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45), Yahoo Finance reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 819.01% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance

IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.