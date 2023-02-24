Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis Sells 5,398 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $202.20 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $371.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
