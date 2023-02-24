Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis Sells 5,398 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $202.20 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $371.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after buying an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

