Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the software maker on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Immersion Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.67. 242,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,192. The company has a market cap of $257.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.40. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial started coverage on Immersion in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $333,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Singer acquired 20,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 653,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,331.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 162,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

