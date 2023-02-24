Immunovant (IMVT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT):

2/15/2023 – Immunovant is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Immunovant was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2023 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2023 – Immunovant was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

Immunovant stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 209,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.00. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Immunovant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Immunovant by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

