Immutable X (IMX) Price Down 12.2% This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $543.91 million and approximately $50.51 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.64 or 0.00426031 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,534.33 or 0.28221046 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000165 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
