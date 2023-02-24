Immutable X (IMX) Price Down 12.2% This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $543.91 million and approximately $50.51 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

