Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42.78 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004092 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $547.35 million and approximately $42.78 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00419870 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,568.30 or 0.27802755 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

