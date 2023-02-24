Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42.78 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004092 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $547.35 million and approximately $42.78 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00419870 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,568.30 or 0.27802755 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
