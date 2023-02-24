Impactive Capital LP Sells 1,437,479 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Impactive Capital LP decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,884,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437,479 shares during the quarter. Meridian Bioscience accounts for approximately 4.7% of Impactive Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned 6.59% of Meridian Bioscience worth $90,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of VIVO stock remained flat at $33.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,422,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

