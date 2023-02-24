Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Steve Sanghi Purchases 16,700 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Steve Sanghi purchased 16,700 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $121.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.75, a P/E/G ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $142.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 2,886.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,673 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 101.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 226,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

