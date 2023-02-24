Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Steve Sanghi Purchases 16,700 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Steve Sanghi purchased 16,700 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Impinj Stock Performance
Shares of PI opened at $121.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.75, a P/E/G ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $142.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj
Impinj Company Profile
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impinj (PI)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.