Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.00 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.06)-0.02 EPS.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. 3,787,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,857. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 194,200 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 732,125 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after buying an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Stories

