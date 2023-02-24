Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $107.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ingredion by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ingredion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $101.35 on Friday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.