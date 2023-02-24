Injective Protocol Price Reaches $3.65 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $266.78 million and $33.88 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00015748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

