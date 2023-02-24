Insider Buying: BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR) Insider Acquires 1,189,166 Shares of Stock

BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR – Get Rating) insider Jody Elliss acquired 1,189,166 shares of BIR Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$49,944.97 ($34,444.81).

BIR Financial Price Performance

About BIR Financial

(Get Rating)

BIR Financial Limited, through its subsidiary, Pulse Markets Pty Ltd, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It offers equities and derivatives transacting, and capital raising services to retail, institutional, corporate, and private clients. The company was formerly known as Birrabong Corporation Limited and changed its name to BIR Financial Limited in June 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIR Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIR Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.