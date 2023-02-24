Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires 13,277 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 13,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $28,412.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,648,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,087,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of GEG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 49,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

