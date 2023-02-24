Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires 13,277 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 13,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $28,412.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,648,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,087,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Great Elm Group Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of GEG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 49,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.
