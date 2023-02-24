Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.87. 131,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

