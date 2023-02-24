Insider Selling: Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Sells £1,392,000 in Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating) insider Ray Anderson sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £1,392,000 ($1,676,300.58).

Bango Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 241.50 ($2.91) on Friday. Bango PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 258 ($3.11). The stock has a market cap of £184.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,400.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

