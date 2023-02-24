Insider Selling: Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Sells £1,392,000 in Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating) insider Ray Anderson sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £1,392,000 ($1,676,300.58).
Bango Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 241.50 ($2.91) on Friday. Bango PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 258 ($3.11). The stock has a market cap of £184.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,400.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Bango Company Profile
