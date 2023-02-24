Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) SVP Sells 869 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Ligon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,452. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

