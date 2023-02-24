Insider Selling: Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Sells $44,131.68 in Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Theodor Krantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

