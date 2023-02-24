Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells 301 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 301 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $19,071.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Commvault Systems Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ CVLT opened at $59.75 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.74, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
