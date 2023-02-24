Insider Selling: ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Sells 837 Shares of Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ESAB Stock Down 1.5 %
ESAB traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 111,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $62.21.
ESAB Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
