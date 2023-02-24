Insider Selling: ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Sells 837 Shares of Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESAB Stock Down 1.5 %

ESAB traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 111,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $62.21.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in ESAB by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

