Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP Sells $624,800.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Insperity stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $125.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

