Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP Sells $624,800.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Insperity Price Performance
Insperity stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $125.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.
