Insider Selling: IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Insider Sells $149,771.50 in Stock

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IQ Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IQ Real Return ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. IQ Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IQ Real Return ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

