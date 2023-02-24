Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Sells $43,263,871.20 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $21,277,555.20.
- On Friday, December 16th, Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $15,459,769.83.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40.
Peabody Energy Stock Performance
NYSE BTU opened at $26.25 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.
