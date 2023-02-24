Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Sells $43,263,871.20 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, December 19th, Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $21,277,555.20.

On Friday, December 16th, Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $15,459,769.83.

On Friday, December 2nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40.

NYSE BTU opened at $26.25 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

