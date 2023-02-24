Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insider Sells $261,260.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.