Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $674,671.06 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snap Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 51.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Snap

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

